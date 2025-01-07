High Court to hear petition demanding to send immediate draft orders to all eligible haredim

The High Court of Justice will hear a petition by a number of NGOs on Wednesday morning demanding that the IDF immediately send out draft orders to the over 60,000 haredi men who are eligible for IDF service.

The petitioners, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and Israel's Defensive Shield Forum, have argued that the IDF has not fulfilled its legal duty to send out draft orders to all eligible haredim after the legality of their exemption ended in June 2024.

In a meeting in the Knesset State Control Committee on Tuesday, the head of the IDF’s personnel planning branch, Brig.-Gen.Shay Taieb said that the IDF has sent out 10,000 draft orders so far for the 2024 draft year, which Taeib explained began on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2025. Taieb said that he had sent out the number of orders based on directives by former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

A number of MKs and other participants in the meeting argued that the IDF did not have the authority to refrain from sending out draft orders to all eligible haredi soldiers – and that it was not dependent on the defense minister to do so.

Taieb said in the meeting that the IDF has the capability to draft 4,800 haredim out of the 2024 18-year-old haredi cohort, approximately 5,700 of the 2025 cohort, and the entire cohort (over 13,000) from 2026 onwards. These, however, are the numbers of actual inductees into the IDF, not the number of orders sent out. Speakers at the committee meeting pointed out that there was no reason not to send out initial draft orders to all eligible draftees since, in any case, it is unlikely that all of them will respect the orders.

A FULL PANEL of 15 justices sits for a High Court hearing on the legislation regarding the reasonableness standard, in September. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

IDF is caving to "political pressure"

MQG chairman Adv. Eliad Shraga argued at the committee meeting on Tuesday that the IDF was caving to “political pressures” and not presenting the real numbers it needed. Shraga said that the IDF had yet to file relevant numbers before Wednesday’s High Court hearing.

According to Shraga, the IDF was engaging in “three cycles of deception” – the first was the real numbers of combat soldiers that the IDF needed; the second was the number of haredim that the IDF is capable of drafting; and the third was the actual draft numbers. According to Shraga, the actual haredim who were actually being drafted were not actually haredim, but rather people who grew up in haredi society but no longer belonged to it.