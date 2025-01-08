Despite war, 600 students from 64 countries come to Ben-Gurion University

One might expect that during times of conflict, students seeking to study abroad would remove Israel from their list of preferred destinations. However, approximately 600 students from 64 countries chose to continue or begin their academic journey at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), located in southern Israel. This region includes areas near the Gaza Strip, which experienced devastating attacks on October 7, 2023, during the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite global headlines emphasizing the conflict, international students are discovering something even more meaningful during their time in Israel: solidarity, purpose, and community. Many who spent the past year in Israel explain their unique attraction to the country, even during challenging times.

Elizabeth Sick, a PhD student from the United States researching Bedouin women in the Negev (a desert region known for its arid climate and Bedouin communities), shared: "We mourned together for a shattered and lost future, but we also experienced healing moments that connected our diverse experiences." The collective discussions and shared experiences have helped students find comfort within the university community as they navigate a new and challenging reality.

Ben Gurion University campus in the southern city of Beer Sheva on May 28, 2023 (credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90)

For some, staying in Israel symbolizes hope and resilience. Henry, a Kenyan master's student studying at BGU's Sde Boker campus—a rural area known as the final home of Israel's founding Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion—explained: "Finding community and belonging in the middle of a war was an oasis for me in the Negev—a true sign that life triumphs over death."

The university has made significant efforts to make students feel at home, providing not only security but also a space for academic and social growth. Prof. Michal Bar-Asher Siegal, Vice President for Global Engagement, acknowledges the added complexity of the current period, including navigating the ongoing impacts of conflict and the rise in academic boycotts against Israel. "Our office ensures that we remain a hub for international collaboration," she stated.

BGU's International Academic Affairs Office offers personalized support for students worldwide, from visa assistance to organizing social activities. At its core, the goal is to connect individuals from different countries and provide them with a safe space to enjoy team-building activities, trips, cooking workshops, community creation, and learning opportunities.

Integrating foreign students

One of the primary factors attracting international students is their seamless integration into the university's academic and social fabric. Unlike other Israeli universities, which often operate separate international schools, BGU integrates foreign students into English-language courses and programs alongside Israeli students. This approach fosters enriching cultural interactions and builds meaningful friendships and collaborations.

"We hear love stories from students who came here out of passion for Israel," shares Lior Rosenthal-Almazanino, director of the university's Welcome Center. "By being their home, we become part of the stories woven into their lives here," she adds.

The university explained that it ensures that international students receive all the necessary support to succeed academically and socially, aiming to make them feel at home. "Students choose Israel for the unique combination of academic excellence, interdisciplinary learning, and opportunities to engage with the country’s diverse and distinctive society," a statement by BGU said.