Police arrest resident of North planning suicide attack in Israel

A resident of Kabul in northern Israel was arrested on suspicion that he had planned to carry out a suicide attack in Israel, the police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Thursday.

During the police investigation of Mahmud Hassin Muhammed Bushkar, 37, it was revealed that he had watched content explaining how to create explosive devices and had bought various materials to experiment with the creation of acetone peroxide, among other things.

He also intended to create an explosive belt in order to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel, the police said.

In addition, to further his schemes, the suspect tried to enlist two additional individuals.

Security forces arrest a resident of the North who planned to carry out a terror attack. January 9, 2025. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Indictment filed

The current war and the occurrences during Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021 were a source of inspiration for the suspect's attempt to carry out terror activities, the police added.

An indictment was filed against the suspect at the Haifa District Court.