IDF strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon as ceasefire deadline looms

The IDF announced that it struck weapons that were being loaded onto a vehicle inside a Hezbollah military compound in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

"The IDF is committed to the ceasefire understanding between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat," said the military.

There remains a lack of clarity about whether Israel will fully withdraw from Lebanon by the end of the 60-day ceasefire on January 26.

The Lebanese army has been slow in removing Hezbollah

On the one hand, the IDF has criticized the Lebanese army for being too slow in taking up positions in southern Lebanon and confiscating Hezbollah weapons it fines there.

As such, Israeli officials have hinted that the IDF might stay an additional 30 days or more to guarantee that the Lebanese army carries out its mandate and to guarantee that Hezbollah does not start slipping back into southern Lebanon. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On the other hand, the US and other international parties involved have criticized Israel for some of its aggressive enforcement actions against Hezbollah at a time when Hezbollah has not fired rockets into Israel, as well as for Israel's statements about extending its stay in Lebanon beyond the agreed to 60 days.