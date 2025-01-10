Rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles: Here's what IDF troops unearthed in southern Lebanon

Troops of the 769th Brigade located a multi-barrel rocket launcher, hundreds of mortar shells, and RPGs inside a structure in a village in southern Lebanon, the military said on Friday.

Outside the building, troops found positions from which anti-tank missiles could be fired in addition to secreted weapons.

The military noted that these were unearthed during the brigade's defensive operation in the area.

Troops also located a weapons storage facility in which military equipment, dozens of shoulder-launched missiles, and explosive charges.

Weapons destroyed

The IDF stated the located items had been destroyed or confiscated.

"The IDF continues to expand its achievements, operating in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon while maintaining the terms of the ceasefire," the military's statement read.