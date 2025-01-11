WATCH: IDF reveals how terrorists use mosques in West Bank

The IDF identified three mosques that terrorists were using while operating in the West Bank in November and December 2024, including the Jabriyat Mosque in Jenin, the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque in Jenin, and the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Tulkarm, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Since the beginning of Israel's multi-front war in October 2023, the IDF has killed at least 165 terrorists in approximately 110 air strikes in the West Bank.

In several instances, the terrorists were operating within civilian infrastructure, including mosques, hospitals, medical centers, and educational institutions.

At the Jabriyat Mosque, terrorists opened fire at IDF soldiers from inside and around the mosque on November 11, 2024.

The next morning, IDF soldiers searched the mosque and discovered a shooting range on the lower floor of the mosque, a training area, and shooting posts overlooking IDF positions and the area next to the mosque. Dozens of bullet shells were found next to every window from the previous evening.

Armed terrorists shooting at IDF soldiers from the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque in Jenin, January 11, 2025 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

During the same operation, an Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft discovered several armed terrorists firing at IDF soldiers at the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque.

At the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque

Terrorist throwing explosive from roof of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Tulkarm, January 11, 2025 (credit: (IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

At the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque, another IAF aircraft saw terrorists throwing explosives from the mosque's roof.

In its statement, the IDF said, "These are blatant violations of international law, all aimed at harming Israeli civilians and security forces while also endangering and exploiting the Palestinian people."