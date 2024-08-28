Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF conducts counterterrorism operations in Jenin, Tulkarm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 28, 2024 01:59

Israeli security forces have begun an extensive counterterrorism operation in both Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank, the military reported early Wednesday morning.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has declared two dead as a result of IDF fire in the Jenin refugee camp, Ynet reported.

IDF soldiers are reportedly operating at Ibn Sinai Hospital, N12 reported, citing Palestinian reports.

This is a developing story.



