IDF conducts counterterrorism operations in Jenin, Tulkarm

Israeli security forces have begun an extensive counterterrorism operation in both Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank, the military reported early Wednesday morning.

כוחות הביטחון החלו כעת במבצע לסיכול טרור בג׳נין ובטול-כרם שבחטיבת מנשה. פרטים נוספים בהמשך — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 27, 2024

The Palestinian Health Ministry has declared two dead as a result of IDF fire in the Jenin refugee camp, Ynet reported.

IDF soldiers are reportedly operating at Ibn Sinai Hospital, N12 reported, citing Palestinian reports.

This is a developing story.