Where hope takes flight: Saving Israel’s injured wildlife

Nestled in the heart of the Hula Valley in northern Israel, the KKL-JNF Agamon Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (AWRC) serves as a sanctuary for injured wildlife. Established in December 2019 through a partnership between KKL-JNF and Tel Hai College, the center’s mission is to rehabilitate and return injured and orphaned wildlife from the Galilee, Golan Heights, and Sea of Galilee regions to their natural habitats.

Despite the immense challenges of recent years, including the aftermath of conflict and environmental destruction, the AWRC has persevered, continuing to provide essential care to countless animals. The center now stands at a pivotal moment, as its continued operation depends on the ability to secure additional resources for growth and sustainability. KKL-JNF Agamon Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (AWRC) (Credit: KKL-JNF ARCHIVE)

Led by Yaron Charka, KKL-JNF’s Chief Ornithologist, and Dr. Rona Nadler-Valensi, the center’s director and head veterinarian, the AWRC combines expertise with an unwavering commitment to protecting Israel’s wildlife. The center is equipped with advanced medical facilities, aviaries, and rehabilitation enclosures, offering injured animals the best possible chance to return to the wild.

"This center was born out of the need to act," Charka explains. "Injured wildlife in the north often didn’t survive the long journey to treatment facilities in central Israel. It was clear something had to change."

Since its establishment, the AWRC has provided care to thousands of animals, from birds of prey to small mammals. In addition to medical treatment, the center serves as a hub for research and public education, raising awareness about wildlife conservation and environmental preservation.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, the AWRC is working toward the completion of several critical projects:

A permanent facility that will provide public education programs, tours, and expanded rehabilitation capabilities.

A circular aviary for birds of prey, designed to allow continuous flight and the development of essential survival skills.

"Our goal is not just to heal physical injuries but to prepare these animals to thrive in the wild again," says Dr. Nadler-Valensi.

To bring these visions to life, the AWRC depends on the support of those who share its commitment to preserving Israel’s wildlife.

Supporting the AWRC

Operating a wildlife rehabilitation center comes with significant costs, from advanced medical treatments to specialized infrastructure. As Dr. Nadler-Valensi emphasizes:

"The work we do is intensive and resource-heavy, but the impact is immeasurable. Every animal rehabilitated is a life saved, and every project completed is a step toward protecting our natural heritage."

The AWRC invites you to join this vital effort. Whether through your voice, your time, or your resources, your support can make a tangible difference in the future of Israel’s wildlife.

