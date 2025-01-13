Hostage survivor to Red Cross: Why hasn't your medicine reached the hostages?

Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger met with about five hostages and their families on Sunday night.

During the meeting, a released hostage told Egger about her experience in Gaza and asked her: "How come medicine isn't reaching the hostages?"

Other families were furious, shouting, "Why didn't you do more? What's the point of your organization if you don't bring [the hostages] medicine?"

Hostages who were abducted by Hamas on October 7 are escorted by the International Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap with Israel on November 30. The Red Cross has been notably negligent in its mission, the writer charges. (credit: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS)

Red Cross powerless to help

A relative who was present at the meeting told Walla! "She explained that they cannot reach those who they are not allowed to reach and that they do not have enforcement powers; they ask and demand, and it doesn't help."

"The wars in the world have become more complicated," she told them, "It's not a country against a country; terrorist organizations are not under international law and do not necessarily respect it."

She told them, "[The Rec Cross] does not have the ability to know the location of the hostages if they are not given them."