Third document passed by Ari Rosenfeld to Feldstein has been revealed

New details about the third document that was handed over to the Prime Minister's Office spokesman, Eli Feldstein, in the leaked documents scandal were revealed on Monday after the Tel Aviv District Court approved the publication of the minutes from the hearings in early December.

The document that Ari Rosenfeld handed over to Feldstein during their joint visit to the Kirya base in Tel Aviv discusses, according to the indictment, a Hamas operation that planned to exert psychological pressure against the State of Israel.

In addition, it emerged that another Hamas document, which was leaked to the German newspaper Bild, was written by a middle-level member of Hamas, but was handed over to senior Hamas intelligence officials.

In parallel, it was revealed that the foreign entity mentioned in the Intelligence Directorate officers’ documents regarding involvement in the attack was not a Palestinian entity, but rather a state actor. Eli Feldstein, an IDF spokesman attends the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman, in Homesh, in the West Bank, on December 17, 2021 (credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

The first two documents that Rosenfeld passed on to Feldstein, which also formed part of the leaked document to the German newspaper, describe the Intelligence Directorate’s research into the state actor’s involvement in the attack.

Intelligence Directorate officers claim that withholding this information from the political leadership was intentional; however, the IDF denies this, emphasizing that all relevant information was accessible to the political leadership.

House arrest

Rosenfeld, who was named as the non-commissioned officer in the affair, sent a picture via the Telegram messaging app in April of a top-secret document to Eliezer Feldstein – who was an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the main suspect in the leak scandal.

The lawyers of Rosenfeld - who is currently in prison - have urgently requested the court to release him in light of the Shin Bet's and the IPS's reduction in his threat level, according to which he can be released to house arrest.

His lawyers, Uri Korev, Sivan Russo, and Yehoshua Lemberger, said, "Six days have passed since the last hearing in which the court ordered the prosecution to submit an updated position as soon as possible."

"Given the Shin Bet's position and the fact that Ari is already meeting unsupervised with the press, and in light of the fact that the prosecution is holding the IPS position without passing it on to the defense, contrary to the law, Ari should be released to house arrest immediately."