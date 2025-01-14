Blinken to present post-war Gaza plan on Tuesday - report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to present his plan for governing and rebuilding Gaza after the Israel-Hamas War at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday, three US officials told Walla.

This comes amid efforts to finalize a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The plan is expected to include a proposed alternative to Hamas's rule, involving the Palestinian Authority and Arab states.

According to the report, the plan is based on the establishment of a governing mechanism involving the international community and Arab countries, which may also send military forces to Gaza to stabilize security and provide humanitarian aid.

The speech will call for reforms within the Palestinian Authority, emphasizing that it must be part of any future government in Gaza after Hamas. HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (credit: REUTERS)

The US State Department informed Israel, the Palestinian Authority, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab countries in advance about the key points of Blinken's upcoming Tuesday speech, according to the officials.

The Israeli government supports Arab involvement in Gaza after the war but has so far refused to agree to any plan involving the Palestinian Authority.

The report further noted that Blinken hopes his blueprint will become a reference point for any future day-after plan for Gaza, including for Trump's administration.

Blinken presented his plan for the governance and reconstruction of Gaza following a ceasefire agreement with several US allies. "We’re ready to hand that over to the administration so it can work on it and run with it when the opportunity is there," Blinken said at a press conference in Paris last week.

Point of contention

Blinken's plan has been a point of contention within the US State Department.

Some senior State Department officials feared that the plan would serve the interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sideline the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

In October, Blinken stated that he was working on a post-war Gaza plan based on ideas developed by Israel and the UAE and that the US Secretary of State intended to present it after the US presidential elections.