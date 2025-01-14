We can't carry this stretcher alone": Protesters march to Knesset over haredi draft

Laly Deri, whose son Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Saadia Yaakov fell in battle in Gaza in June, led on Tuesday a protest march calling for the ultra-Orthodox to draft to the IDF.

The march included people who "simply want to cry out and say 'enough, we can't continue to carry this stretcher alone. We need other people to join," she explained.

The march took place as the Knesset discussed a haredi IDF draft law, which is the latest in a series of legislative steps surrounding the contentious issue of whether or not ultra-Orthodox Israelis must draft to the IDF, and protesters marched from Mount Herzl to the Knesset.

Historically, the ultra-Orthodox who study in yeshivas have not been drafted to the IDF, an issue that has caused contention for years and has only grown as the Israel-Hamas war has highlighted the need for more IDF manpower.

Deri was joined on her march by Saadia's former commander - Capt. (res.) Idan Siboni, who organizers say has done over 200 days of reserve duty during the Israel-Hamas war.

Laly Deri leads a march calling for a haredi draft. January 14, 2025. Credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks.

An 'existential war'

Deri emphasized that the message behind the march included protecting the character of the ultra-Orthodox population and that this was not an attempt to force a "melting pot" on haredi IDF draftees.

"We will make sure they keep their character, but we are asking them to join this nation, to join the call for mutual responsibility - the most obvious thing in the culture of the Jewish people," she said.

"We are currently in an existential war, and in an existential war, we don't have time or strength or the ability for argument or long and complex negotiations," she said.

Deri also highlighted that people from all walks of Israeli life joined Tuesday morning's protest. "All the different parts of the nation who came from all over the country - religious, secular, Left, Right," took part, she said.