Survey presented at IDI conference shows clear public opposition to judicial reform

The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) hosted its "Democracy on the Frontlines" conference on Monday, where the findings of a comprehensive public opinion survey were presented. A survey conducted by Anat Thon Ashkenazy in conjunction with the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research provided a perspective on the Israeli public sentiment on judicial reforms.

Opposition is particularly high among Arab respondents (79%), although many do not actively participate in public protests due to concerns such as violence and crime, the Jewish-centric nature of protests, and fear of police violence.

The survey highlighted that only 8.5% of respondents see advancing judicial reforms as the government’s highest priority. In contrast, 40.5% believe stabilizing the security situation should come first, followed by addressing the cost of living (34%) and passing new military service legislation (15%). Even among right-leaning respondents, only 13% consider judicial reform the most important issue.

Conducted between December 31, 2024, and January 6, 2025, with 1,000 respondents interviewed in Hebrew and 202 in Arabic, the survey covered a vast grouping of Israel's population. JUDICIAL REFORM protesters scuffle with police at a demonstration outside the Modi’in home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Sept. 11, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The findings of the conference continue to shed light on the deep division within Israeli society over proposed judicial reforms, with the majority concerned about maintaining checks and balances.

The survey also found that 61% of respondents oppose advancing the judicial reform at this time. Among right-leaning respondents, 40% expressed concerns about the timing. Notably, support for judicial reform within the national religious community drops from 73% to 57% when timing is considered.

Concerns about government power

A majority of respondents (55%) agree with the claim that the proposed judicial changes will lead to an over-concentration of power in the government’s hands. This concern is shared by 89% of left-leaning respondents, 75% of centrist respondents, and even 30% of right-leaning respondents. Concerns about national unity (68%), freedom of expression (63%), and judicial independence (60.5%) are significant factors for those opposing the reforms. There is a notable disparity between political camps: 89% of left-leaning respondents and 77% of centrist respondents cited freedom of expression as a concern, compared to only 44.5% of right-leaning respondents.

The survey reveals that 53% of respondents support maintaining the current Judicial Selection Committee structure, which balances professional and political representation. Only 27% favor changing the structure to give the coalition control. Even among right-leaning respondents, only 41% support increasing political representation on the committee.

The conference featured prominent figures such as former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch, who criticized the proposed reforms: “The Judicial Selection Committee is not sacred, but political control over appointments is unacceptable.” Former Attorney General Prof. Avihai Mandelblit warned, “Judicial independence is at stake. Our adversaries will point to our judges being dependent on politicians.”

Brigadier General (retd.) Dedi Simchi and former Minister of Science and Technology Yizhar Shai took a different stance, calling for compromise. Simchi stated, “Now is the time for courage and boldness. Compromise is for the strong.”