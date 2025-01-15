Precise and sophisticated: IDF introduces new 'Bar' rocket replacing 'Romach'

The IDF has phased in the powerful new "Bar" guided rocket into the IDF Artillery Corps, replacing the "Romach" rocket, the army announced on Tuesday.

Romach rockets, which had been operational for the last decade, were able to strike targets of up to 35 km distance and in an accuracy range of under ten meters.

The IDF noted that the Bar rocket, which is produced by Elbit Systems, is able to reach greater lengths, is highly precise, and has a more sophisticated navigation mechanism that is adapted better to diverse combat environments.

"Guided rockets are designed for precise target strikes," Captain S., commander of a battery in Battalion 334 in the 282nd Division, explained.

She further recounted how the use of the rocket aids the troops on the ground. "Take, for example, a soldier in the Strip who spots a terrorist with an anti-tank missile on one of the floors of a certain building. From the moment he contacts us over the radio, within about seven minutes, a rocket hits that exact point, with minimal deviation." The Lahav mobile rocket launcher. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operational in August

The Bar became operational in August.

Captain S. recalled her first use of it during operations against Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

"We fired at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and successfully destroyed observation posts, anti-tank positions, weapons depots, and other terrorist infrastructure," Sh. noted.

"Not everyone gets the chance to introduce a new weapon into operational use in the IDF, and we had the privilege of making history twice—operating the first 'Bar' rockets and carrying out the first rocket strike against terrorist targets in Lebanon since 2006," the captain related.

Yaakov Lappin contributed to this report.