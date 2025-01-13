Israel will not release Nukhba terrorists in possible Gaza hostage deal - diplomatic source

Israel will not release any Hamas terrorist belonging to the Nukhba forces, which took part in the October 7 massacre of southern Israel, as part of a possible hostage deal, diplomatic sources told The Jerusalem Post on Monday evening.

The list of terrorists expected to be released from Israeli prisons as part of the deal's first phase does include some sentenced to life, the source added. However, none are part of the Nukhba forces that carried out the October 7 attacks.

In addition, none of the 33 hostages expected to be released in the first phase of a possible deal are confirmed to be dead as of Monday, as per the diplomatic source.

Israel is expected to retain "territorial assets," which could include the Philadelphi Corridor and an undefined security perimeter, as reported by the Post's Yonah Jeremy Bob. Key terms of possible hostage and ceasefire deal, January 13, 2025 (illustration). (credit: Canva, FLASH90, POOL, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Israeli delegation to remain in Doha, potentially until deal is complete

Israel's senior delegation in Doha, which includes Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Mossad Director David Barnea, will remain in Qatar "for the time being," potentially until a deal is signed, the source added.

This is a developing story.