Israeli from West Bank puts up posters against IDF, Israeli government

A young Israeli man is facing charges after putting up inflammatory posters against the IDF and the Israeli government, Israel Police reported on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old resident of Geva Binyamin, in the West Bank, was arrested by police officers from the Binyamin Station for “suspected incitement against the State of Israel, IDF soldiers, and other security forces.”

According to Israel Police, on January 5, 2025, the suspect put up multiple posters in Geva Binyamin with provocative slogans targeting the IDF and the Israeli government.

The suspect was quickly identified and arrested, Israel police said. During questioning, he admitted to being affiliated with pro-Palestinian groups.

On Tuesday, following an investigation conducted in coordination with the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office, a prosecutor’s statement was filed against the suspect. West Bank Israeli resident put up anti-IDF posters. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Indictment planned

Prosecutors plan to file an indictment and request that he remain in custody throughout the legal proceedings.

The Jerusalem District authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking this offense seriously, particularly at a time when IDF soldiers remain on the front lines to protect the country.