Bereaved Goldberg-Polin family: Hostage deal a start to ‘national healing process’ 

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, the bereaved parents of murdered American-Israeli captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin, voiced their support for the ceasefire-hostage deal agreement on Wednesday - claiming that such a deal would be the start of Israel’s healing.

“We welcome today’s announcement of a hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. This is an opportunity to bring home 98 cherished hostages who have been held in captivity for far too long, the living to begin a challenging physical and mental rehabilitation process and the deceased for respectful and proper burial,” the pair stated. “All of Israel needs to begin a national healing process that can only truly start when all the hostages have been brought home.”

Stressing the need to continue negotiations for the release of every hostage, Hersh’s parents said that the situation would relieve the “innocent civilians of Gaza” from the “suffering they have endured since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. They also need to begin the recovery process.”

On October 7, 2023, Hamas invaded southern Israel, breaching an existing ceasefire, and murdered some 1200 people. During their massacre, which included acts of sexual violence and torture, Hamas abducted some 250 people. While some of those kidnapped were released as part of a November deal, approximately 100 hostages spent the last 15 months since the attack in Hamas captivity.

Fans display banners for Hersh Goldberg-Polin at the Israeli Premier League match between Hapoel Hadera and Hapoel Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium, Aug. 31, 2024, in Jerusalem. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) “Our beloved son Hersh and so many other innocent civilians should have been saved long ago by a deal like this one, especially since the framework for today’s deal has been in place since May 2024,” the Goldberg-Polin’s wrote. “We will struggle with that failure for the rest of our lives. But today, we celebrate the impending reunifications of the 98 remaining hostages with their loved ones with whom we have been tirelessly advocating and so many of whom have become like family to us during this 467-day struggle.”

About Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Hersh’s body was discovered in August alongside those of Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino.

Hamas murdered the six hostages as IDF soldiers operated nearby

Hersh, originally from California, was abducted as he attended the Nova Music Festival. During the abduction, helost his arm from an explosion.