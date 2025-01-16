'Do not forget the fallen hostages': Bereaved families plea for return of loved ones

Bereaved families of hostages who were killed on October 7 or in Hamas captivity released a statement on Thursday, urging the public and the media to continue to fight for the return of their loved ones' bodies in light of the announcement of the hostage deal.

"We, the families of the fallen hostages who received the most painful and devastating news of the deaths of our loved ones on October 7 or during captivity, and who have yet to grieve them properly due to the lack of closure, are deeply moved and overjoyed along with all the families and the entire nation by the news of the agreement to release 33 hostages in the first phase," the statement began.

"We look forward to embracing and supporting every returning hostage. However, alongside the joy and excitement, our hearts ache, and we are filled with worry as we hear media reports that completely ignore the group of fallen hostages as if they have vanished and are no longer deserving of being brought home to their land for a proper burial. We are deeply concerned that they will be left behind."

"The families of the fallen will not have the chance to embrace their loved ones who were abandoned and taken hostage. But we wish to remind everyone of the obligation to bring them back for a dignified burial, to say words of farewell, to place a flower or light a candle on their graves, and to begin mourning." the statement continued.

"Please – do not forget the fallen hostages and the families waiting for them.Do not exclude them from the lists for the second phase while mentioning the young men and soldiers who remain behind. Remember that the fallen also remain behind, and their families are waiting to close the circle with the respect that everyone deserves." Supporters of Israeli hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, react to news on the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, during a protest to demand a deal to bring every hostage home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Hostage release during the first phase of the deal

The Prime Minister of Qatar confirmed that 33 hostages will be released: the women and children first, followed by the female soldiers, then men over the age of 50, and young men who are defined as "humanitarian cases."

In exchange, Israel will release about 2,000 convicted terrorists, including about 250 who were sentenced to life imprisonment. In addition, Israel will release about a thousand terrorists captured after October 7.

Nine sick or injured hostages are to be released in exchange for the release of 110 convicted terrorists serving life sentences.

Israel will release 1,000 prisoners from Gaza, all of whom were arrested after October 8, 2023, and none were directly involved in October 7. No terrorists involved in October 7 will be released in the deal, as previously reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Elderly hostages over the age of 50 are being released at a ratio of 27 life-sentence prisoners and 31 other prisoners per elderly hostage.

Avera Mengistu, held since 2014, and Hisham al-Sayed, held since 2015, will both be released at a ratio of 30 prisoners per person, plus 47 additional prisoners. Both entered the Gaza Strip while suffering from longstanding mental health issues, raising fears over their well-being.

The mediators promised to issue a UN Security Council resolution supporting the declaration of a ceasefire to ensure that the parties comply with the agreement.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.