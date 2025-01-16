AG – Levin must abide by High Court ruling, appoint chief justice today

Justice Minister Yariv Levin must abide by a High Court ruling and convene the Judicial Selection Committee in order to elect a permanent chief justice by the end of the day on Thursday, despite Levin’s allegations of a number of past conflict-of-interest violations by leading candidate judge Yizhak Amit, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote in a filing to the High Court on Thursday.

The AG wrote that it was not clear why Levin waited until the days before the deadline to air the allegations, some of which arose already in 2023. In addition, the AG wrote that she had accepted the recommendations of all the “investigative and professional officials” that there was “no basis and justification” to carry out any criminal investigative actions against Amit.

On an ethical level, the Judicial Selection Committee was the authorized body to determine whether or not they should affect Amit’s candidacy, and for this reason as well it was imperative for the committee to convene.

In addition to a letter earlier this week to the High Court in which Levin wrote that there was "no alternative" but to postpone the vote until the allegations were clarified, the justice minister on Thursday morning filed an official disciplinary complaint against Amit.

According to the law, the justice minister has the right to file an official complaint against a judge, which is brought before a special disciplinary tribunal. The tribunal then decides where or not to apply sanctions, which range from issuing a “warning” to removing the judge from his or her position.

The allegations first aired in a report on Monday by Yediot Ahronot reporter Netael Bandel. Bandel reported that Amit was listed under his previous name, Yizhak Goldfreund, in a number of legal proceedings relating to a structure owned jointly by Amit and his brother. According to Bandel, Amit had not reported the proceedings, and had also not reported a conflict of interest in cases regarding the Tel Aviv Municipality, which had taken legal action against Amit and his brother.

Amit explained in a written response that although his name had not been technically removed from the legal proceedings, he had given to his brother all legal responsibilities specifically in order to remove himself from such conflicts of interest.

Other allegations

Other allegations had to due with a series of cases involving the First International Bank of Israel and Dor Alon, companies that Amit’s brother had been involved in at different point in his career. Levin argued, based on a report by journalist Kalman Liebskind in August 2023, that in 13 cases Amit had improperly sat in cases involving the companies, despite his conflict of interest.

Amit responded by publishing a response he had given to Liebskind immediately after the initial publication. The response addressed every one of the 13 cases and explained why there was no conflict of interest for various reasons, including that some of the cases did not coincide with the dates in which his brother was involved in the companies; some of the cases addressed a large number of banks or companies, and not the First International Bank of Israel in particular; and more.