'Monsters': Families of terror victims grapple with release of murderers as part of deal

Israel has already begun to inform families of terror victims that the perpetrator is set to be released as part of the hostage deal, which will begin on Sunday.

This comes after the ministries of Justice and Defense, Israel Police, IDF, and the National Insurance Institute released a joint statement saying that personal notices are to be delivered to families of terror attack victims, saying that the perpetrators who caused their loved ones' deaths are expected to be released as part of the hostage deal.

The National Insurance Institute, IDF, Israel Police, and other security agencies will deliver the news to the families of the terror victims under the coordination of the Defense Ministry.

American-Israeli blogger and businessman Hillel Fuld revealed that the terrorist who killed his brother, Ari, is to be released.

"Seeing this name on the list of terrorists about to be released shattered my heart. Again. He murdered Ari, my older brother. And now he’s getting out," Fuld wrote.

Ari Fuld was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old Palestinian at the Gush Etzion Junction in the West Bank on 16 September 2018. The terrorist, Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, stabbed Fuld, who shot him before collapsing and later being pronounced dead.

Jabarin was subsequently sentenced to life in prison for murder, making him one of 250 prisoners who were sentenced to life imprisonment who are set to be released.

Screenshots posted by Hillel Fuld on X/Twitter show Jabarin was associated with Hamas.

While Fuld said it was right for lots of attention to be given to the hostages, and also to the prisoners being released, "there is zero attention being paid to the families whose lives these "Prisoners" ruined." Ari Fuld, 2018 (credit: FACEBOOK)

"They are murderers who destroyed families. This is my brother’s murderer. Pure evil. My brother was grocery shopping. This monster came from behind and stabbed him in his neck. Ari chased him down and shot him, injuring him as he was about to murder his next victim, a woman named Hila. Then Ari died."

"These aren’t prisoners being released. These are monsters," he added.

"Anyone have advice for someone whose brother was murdered by a terrorist who was supposed to sit in prison for the rest of his life and is now getting out and will walk freely? Is there a user guide somewhere on how to navigate this? Not sure there’s a word for this emotion."

'Failed to deliver justice'

Responding to Fuld's post, Israeli businessman, attorney and anti-terrorism activist Micah Avni shared his own personal connection to the situation.

Avni, whose father was killed in the 2015 Jerusalem bus attack, wrote that similarly to Fuld, "the terrorist who brutally murdered my father will be released as part of the hostage deal."

"The State of Israel has failed to provide my family and me with security and has failed to deliver justice," he continued.

Avni's father, Richard Lakin, was stabbed in the face and chest and shot in the head by terrorists while on 78 bus in East Talpiot.

יאיר שרקי, אחרי שהתבשר כי רוצח אחיו שלום ז״ל ישוחרר במסגרת השלב הראשון של ההסכם: ״בלתי נסבל בעיניי - אך בסוף הוא איננו ורומי חיה״.איזה אצילות נפש. pic.twitter.com/LHyiGeomLA — almog boker (@bokeralmog) January 18, 2025

N12 journalist Yair Cherki spoke about the release of the terrorist who killed his brother on the 'Avri and Cherki' TV segment.

"It's unbearable to me to think that my brother's murderer is released after less than 10 years," he said.

However, he added that "in the end he's gone and Romy is alive," referring to Romi Gonen, who is expected to return home as part of the deal.

His brother, Shalom Cherki, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem in 2015.

State response

On Saturday night, the State Attorney's Office, which represents the Israeli government, rejected the petition submitted to the High Court of Justice by those opposing the implementation of the hostage deal.

The petition was submitted by the organization We Chose Life, which represents families of victims of terror

The State Attorney's Office stated that, in accordance with the instructions of the political echelon, "as of tonight, personal phone notifications began being sent to the families of murder victims, informing them that the terrorists involved in the murder of their loved ones are expected to be released as part of the framework for the return of the hostages approved by the government."

"Notifications to the families of the murder victims—victims of terrorism—are being delivered through the National Insurance Institute. Notifications to the families of fallen Israeli soldiers are being delivered by IDF representatives, the Israel Police, and other security agencies."

Additionally, the State Attorney's Office reiterated the legal precedents established by the courts regarding non-interference in government decisions related to hostage release deals, stating: "The great pain of the petitioners regarding the framework decided upon by the government for the release of the hostages, which also includes the release of despicable terrorists, some of whom are murderers, is evident from the petition's pages."

"Our hearts go out to the petitioners and other families of terrorism victims."