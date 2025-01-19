Security forces secret op. brings back body of Oron Shaul ahead of Gaza ceasefire

IDF special forces and the Shin Bet have retrieved from Gaza the body of long-lost soldier Oron Shaul, the military announced on Sunday.

The secret operation, which involved Shayetet 13 and other special forces, was carried out in recent days before the Israel-Hamas ceasefire had taken effect.

There was no discussion of where in Gaza his body was retrieved from to preserve certain undefined national security interests.

The body of Hadar Goldin was not retrieved, and no mention has been made of exactly how or when that body would be gotten back in negotiations with Hamas, though there is a formula for Palestinian prisoners to be released for dead soldiers bodies after Phase I and the first 42 days of the deal expire, either during Phase II or, more likely, Phase III. Protestors outside Tel Aviv Hashalom train station demand the return of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, July 8, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the operation after it was cleared for publication, saying, "In a special operation conducted by the Shin Bet and the IDF, just before the ceasefire took effect, we successfully brought back to Israel the body of Golani Brigade soldier Oron Shaul, of blessed memory."

"I extend my heartfelt embrace to the Shaul family and express my deepest gratitude to the Shin Bet and IDF forces for their unwavering courage and determination."

"For many years, the images of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, of blessed memory—who fell during Operation Protective Edge in 2014—have stood in my office as a daily reminder of my commitment to bringing them home.

Tonight, we fulfilled the mission of returning Oron. We will not rest, and we will not stop until Hadar Goldin is also brought back to Israel."

"Our dedication remains steadfast: We will continue working to bring all our captives home—both the living and the fallen," Netanyahu concluded.

Body taken by Hamas

On July 20, 2014, Shaul entered the Shejaiya neighborhood near Gaza City in an armored personnel carrier with six other soldiers. The APC was struck by a Kornet anti-tank missile fired by Hamas, killing all those inside. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Shaul’s body was never found.

Goldin was killed, and his body was taken by Hamas during an August 2014 ambush.

The other two living Israeli hostages who Hamas has held since before the current war are due to be returned to Israel on day 42 of the end of the first phase.