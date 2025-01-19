Defense Ministry introduces new unit to support returning hostages from IDF

The Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department introduced the establishment of a special unit called 'Dror' that will provide support for hostages from the IDF and security forces after their return as part of the recent deal, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ‘Dror’ initiative, launched by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, is designed to meet the needs of returning hostages and their families.

Staffed by social workers and trauma specialists, the team will build on the experience gained over the past year to assist former hostages in their recovery process.

Each returning hostage will be assigned a social worker for lifelong support. They will receive psychological, medical, and financial assistance through the Rehabilitation Division. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Rehabilitation plan

Based on past cases and research, the rehabilitation plan allows returning IDF and security personnel to remain in service for three months following their release. During this time, they will receive full support in coordination with the division. Civilians and their families returning from captivity will receive the same assistance.

The care package includes individual and group psychological therapy, alternative treatments, outdoor therapy, and access to top medical providers.

Disability recognition

Former hostages will also receive occupational rehabilitation, permanent monthly financial aid, and mobility solutions.

They will automatically qualify for a 50% disability rating for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bypassing the need for a medical review. This ensures immediate access to benefits and resources available to disabled IDF personnel.