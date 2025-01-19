‘It’s like waiting for a birth’: Families of hostages expected to return Sunday react to news

Eitan Gonen, father of Romi Gonen, expressed his overwhelming gratitude and relief as news broke of his daughter’s imminent return from captivity in Gaza on Sunday. Romi, 24, was abducted by Hamas during the devastating October 7, 2023, attack on the Nova Music Festival and has been held for over 14 months.

“Baruch Atah Hashem Elokeinu Melech Ha’olam Shehecheyanu, Vekiymanu, Vehigi’anu Lazman Hazeh [Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the universe, who has given us life, sustained us, and enabled us to reach this moment],” Eitan said in an interview with Kan 11. “Romi is coming home today. Today.”

The family received the news with cautious optimism. “This is the moment we have waited for over 11,000 hours. Maybe in the next 24 hours, we will finally embrace Romi,” he said. “I hesitate because we know who we’re dealing with, but the excitement is indescribable. It’s like waiting for a birth to finally happen.”

Eitan’s analogy captures the joy and anticipation surrounding Romi’s homecoming. “It’s a high like no other. Am Yisrael [the people of Israel] has been waiting for Romi and the other hostages. We’re on our way, with cars honking and people shouting mazal tov at us.”

A symbolic return

Romi’s release comes as part of a broader hostage-ceasefire deal that has gripped the nation. She was among the many young people attending the Nova Music Festival when Hamas militants stormed the event, leaving devastation in their wake. Shot in the hand while attempting to flee, Romi was forcibly taken into Gaza. Her final words to her mother, Meirav, over the phone—“They shot me, Mom, and I’m bleeding”—haunted the nation.

During her captivity, sporadic updates on her condition surfaced. In November, a former hostage recounted that her hand was severely injured, with limited function. “Her fingers were barely moving and were changing colors,” the released hostage reported.

Eitan previously described Romi as “a magical girl, all heart, all love—a justice warrior.” The family’s story has become a symbol of resilience and hope for all hostages’ families, inspiring solidarity across Israel.

A room frozen in time

As Romi’s return became more tangible, her family reflected on the long, agonizing wait. “We didn’t move anything in her room, just cleaned,” Eitan shared. “I want to see her already. We all do. To hear her, to feel her, to breathe her in. Everything. Like you would with a child you haven’t seen in so long.”

Shahaf Gonen, Romi's brother, also expressed the family's emotions, sharing on Instagram: "Romi is on the list. Official. Good luck to all of us."

The anticipation surrounding her release is a reminder of what has occurred on October 7 2023. As Eitan put it, “This is an excitement like no other. It’s like giving birth to a new beginning.”

Emily Damari

Being released alongside Romi and Doron Steinbrecher is 28-year-old British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari.

A source close to the family told BBC News, "All Emily's mum Mandy wants to do is hug Emily. But she won't believe it until she sees it."

"Until she's out and Mandy can actually see that she's out. It hasn't happened until it happens. It's not done until it's done. And there's a long road ahead," the source said. "They've no idea what condition they are in and there are other hostages who need to be released and need humanitarian aid to be kept alive. It's a long, long road ahead."