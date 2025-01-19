Emily, Doron, and Romi: The three hostages being returned from Hamas captivity

Hamas confirmed on Sunday that 28-year-old Emily Damari, 23-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher would be released on the first day of phase one of the hostage-ceasefire deal.

The deal will see 33 hostages released in the first phase in exchange for the release of security prisoners, humanitarian aid, and an IDF withdrawal from some areas in Gaza.

Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases. Hostages expected to be released in the first phase are those who fall under the humanitarian category, such as women, children, elderly or wounded.

Who is being released on day one?

Doron Steinbrecher is an Israeli-Romanian dual national who turned 31 in captivity. Hamas abducted her from Kfar Aza on October 7 2023, where she was hiding under her bed. Her family has previously raised alarm bells with the Red Cross, concerned Hamas has not been providing her medication. Doron Steinbrecher (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli national, was abducted from her Kfar Aza apartment. Terrorists shot her hand and murdered her dog Chooka before taking her in her own car. She was also wounded by shrapnel. November 3, 2024 Poster outside the stadium commemorating Emily Damari, kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. (credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs )

Romi Gonen was abducted from the Nova Music Festival after being shot by the invading terrorists while on the phone to her mother. Her final words before being taken were, “They shot me, Mom, and I’m bleeding. Everyone in the car is bleeding.” Romi Gonen. (credit: Courtesy)

Ben Shimoni, who has garnered the nickname the ‘Angel of Nova,’ is thought to have returned to the site of the music festival to save Romi and other partygoers. Shimoni was murdered by terrorists after successfully saving nine people after driving back to the festival twice.

Delays in the return

The ceasefire, now in effect, was supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday but was delayed until Hamas provided the list of hostages set for release.