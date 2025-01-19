IDF: We’ll make sure Hamas keeps head down in West Bank

The IDF on Sunday said that in light of the release of around 80 arrested or convicted Palestinians into the West Bank as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal, it will make sure that Hamas will keep its head down in the area.

Further, the IDF said that it has reinforcements relating to seven companies to deploy a much larger number of soldiers at key junctions and on many roads throughout the West Bank.

Moreover, the military said that it had received special forces reinforcements, including from the Egoz and commando units, to go even more on the attack than usual against West Bank Palestinian terror in the near future.

IDF soldiers besiege the homes of Palestinian terror suspects near Jericho, in the West Bank, on February 4, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Return to terror

The Palestinians' release will be handled mostly at the Beitunya Checkpoint.

Still, the IDF said it recognized that some of those being released, especially younger Palestinians, had a high likelihood of returning to terror and that it would be keeping track of releases.

The IDF noted that it has already killed three Palestinian terrorists who were released to the West Bank during the November 2023 hostage exchange in cases where they returned to terror.