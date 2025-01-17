List of 33 hostages to be released in first stage of deal published

The list of the 33 hostages set to be released in the first stage of the deal hostage deal was published on Friday.

The names are: Liri Albag, Itzhak Elgarat, Karina Ariev, Ohad Ben Ami, Ariel Bibas, Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Shiri Bibas, Agam Berger, Gonen Romi, Daniella Gilboa, Emily Damari, Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn, Omer Wenkert, Alexandre Sasha Troufanov, Arbel Yehoud, Ohad Yahalomi, Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, Naama Levy, Oded Lifshitz, Gadi Moshe Mozes, Avraham (Avera) Mengisto, Shlomo Mantzur , Keith Samuel Sigal, Tsachi Idan, Ofer Kalderon, Tal Shoham, Doron Steinbrecher, Omer Shem Tov, Hisham Al-Sayed , Eli Sharabi.

There are efforts to begin the release on Sunday, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

In each phase, only after the hostages are received by IDF forces and their families are notified, will the Prime Minister's Office issue an official announcement with the names of the hostages expected to be released that day.