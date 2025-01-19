'Technical issues' in Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal are 'just the beginning,' source says

"Technical issues" that brought about a delay to the implementation of the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal on Sunday morning are "just the beginning," a source involved in today's efforts to return the three hostages told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday evening.

Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari reunited with their families on Sunday after being returned from Gaza captivity as part of the first wave of hostage releases.

Mediator pressure

Pressure from mediators of the Gaza hostage deal on Hamas ensured the beginning of the ceasefire on Sunday morning and the subsequent release of three Israeli hostages, an Israeli official informed the Post.

Released hostages reunite with mothers, January 19, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"At the end, the mechanism did the work it was supposed to do," the official said after Hamas caused a delay earlier on Sunday when it failed to hand over a list of the hostages set for release."

"There were many difficulties, but it ended in a good result," another source told the Post.

"There are things to learn and draw lessons for the future." The ceasefire and hostage deal's next test will be whether Israel will get the list on Friday before the next round of hostage releases is set to be carried out on Saturday.

A source involved in today's efforts to return the hostages told the Post that "the technical issues and the problems - are just the beginning."