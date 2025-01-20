Wasserlauf pledges to remove Ayman Odeh from Knesset over X post on hostage deal

Outgoing Negev and Galilee Minister MK Yizhak Wasserlauf pledged on Sunday to initiate proceedings to expel MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta’al) from the Knesset over a post by Odeh on X in response to the beginning of the implementation of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

Odeh wrote on X, "Happy about the release of the hostages and prisoners. From here, both nations must be freed from the burden of occupation. We were all born free."

Wasserlauf wrote on X in response, "At this moment, when all of Israel as one—supporters and opponents of the deal—are crying with excitement over the return of Romi, Emily, and Doron, the terrorist supporter Ayman Odeh compares vile murderers to our kidnapped daughters. On Tuesday, upon my return to the Knesset, I will work to get the Knesset members to sign for Odeh's dismissal. He must be expelled from the Knesset immediately!"

MKs from the opposition also criticized Odeh. Released hostages reunite with mothers, January 19, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yesh Atid MK Meirav Cohen wrote, "How dare you compare hostages who were kidnapped from a party, in their pajamas from their beds, and in defense of our borders so that all of us—and you too—can live in security, to despicable terrorists, including murderers and rapists?? People like you do more harm to Arab society than anyone else."

Expulsion process

Expelling an MK is a process that begins with a requirement of signatures of over 70 Knesset members, including at least 10 from the opposition. This initiates impeachment proceedings in the Knesset House Committee. If the impeachment passes in the committee, the Knesset plenum holds a vote, and if 90 MKs support the impeachment, the MK is expelled from the Knesset. The MK may appeal the decision to the High Court of Justice.

In January, Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer initiated an impeachment process against Hadash-Ta’al MK Ofer Cassif for his signing of a petition in support of South Africa's move in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague accusing Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. The impeachment passed in the House Committee but did not pass in the Knesset plenum after receiving 85 votes.