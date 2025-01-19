Live Updates
IDF closes Nitzana crossing, withdraws from Rafah ahead of hostage release

Terrorist carries out stabbing attack in south Tel Aviv • Yemeni Houthis warn Red Sea 'hostile forces' against aggression on Yemen during Gaza ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon, December 27, 2024.
IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon, December 27, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

WATCH: Terrorist wounds several in stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv

The police believe that the event was a terror attack carried out by a Tulkarm resident who entered Israel illegally.

By CORINNE BAUM, DARCIE GRUNBLATT
Terrorist wounds several in stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv, January 18, 2025

Several people were wounded in a stabbing attack on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv’s Florentine neighborhood, the police announced Saturday.

IDF declares Nitzana Border Crossing a 'closed military zone'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Ahead of the planned start of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on Sunday morning, the IDF has declared the area of the Nitzana Border Crossing a closed military zone as of tomorrow, to come into force on Sunday at 00:01. 

Yemeni Houthis warn Red Sea 'hostile forces' against aggression on Yemen during Gaza ceasefire

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yemeni Houthis in the early hours of Sunday warned what they called "hostile forces in the Red Sea" to avoid "any aggression" against Yemen during a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli forces start withdrawing from Rafah to areas along Egypt-Gaza border, Hamas media says

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli forces started withdrawing from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, pro-Hamas media reported early on Sunday.

Nation braces for release of first three hostages

Cease-fire set to start at 8:30 this morning • Deal includes release of terrorists with blood on their hands • PM says US gives backing to resume fighting if second phase talk fail

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Security cabinet meets to approve hostage deal. January 17, 2025.
Security cabinet meets to approve hostage deal. January 17, 2025.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas is expected to come into effect on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., with the first Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under the agreement at around 4 p.m.

Israel at War: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists that will be released as part of the hostage deal