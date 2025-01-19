IDF closes Nitzana crossing, withdraws from Rafah ahead of hostage release
Terrorist carries out stabbing attack in south Tel Aviv • Yemeni Houthis warn Red Sea 'hostile forces' against aggression on Yemen during Gaza ceasefire
WATCH: Terrorist wounds several in stabbing attack in Florentine, Tel Aviv
The police believe that the event was a terror attack carried out by a Tulkarm resident who entered Israel illegally.
Several people were wounded in a stabbing attack on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv's Florentine neighborhood, the police announced Saturday.
IDF declares Nitzana Border Crossing a 'closed military zone'
Ahead of the planned start of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on Sunday morning, the IDF has declared the area of the Nitzana Border Crossing a closed military zone as of tomorrow, to come into force on Sunday at 00:01.
Yemeni Houthis in the early hours of Sunday warned what they called "hostile forces in the Red Sea" to avoid "any aggression" against Yemen during a ceasefire in Gaza.
Israeli forces start withdrawing from Rafah to areas along Egypt-Gaza border, Hamas media says
Israeli forces started withdrawing from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, pro-Hamas media reported early on Sunday.
Nation braces for release of first three hostages
Cease-fire set to start at 8:30 this morning • Deal includes release of terrorists with blood on their hands • PM says US gives backing to resume fighting if second phase talk fail
The ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas is expected to come into effect on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., with the first Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be released under the agreement at around 4 p.m.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists that will be released as part of the hostage deal