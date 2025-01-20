Knesset approves reshuffling of committee chairman roles

The Knesset House Committee chaired by coalition whip MK Ofir Katz (Likud) approved on Monday a series of changes in the chairmanship of Knesset committees, based on earlier agreements mainly within the opposition.

Democrats MK Gilad Kariv will take over as chairman of the Knesset Aliyah and Integration Committee from Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer.

Forer will take over as head of the Special Committee for Strengthening and Developing the Negev and Galilee from National Unity MK Michael Biton.

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi, who is also one of nine Deputy Knesset Speakers, will take over the Committee for Oversight of the Israeli Citizens' Fund from Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son-Harmelech. The committee is largely responsible for overseeing the use of state funds accrued by taxes on natural gas sales. Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit party resigns from the government in Jerusalem, January 16, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Knesset Science and Technology Committee

Ra’am MK Yasser Hujirat will take over the Knesset Science and Technology Committee from Hadash-Ta’al MK Ayman Odeh. Odeh, in turn, was supposed to take over the Special Committee on Young Israelis from Democrats MK Naama Lazimi.

However, Hadash-Ta’al said it was not yet sure whether Odeh or a different MK from the party will take the position, after coalition MKs began to collect signatures on Monday to remove Odeh from the Knesset after he posted a controversial post on X on Sunday.

Finally, Likud MK Ariel Kallner will take over as head of the Special Committee for Combatting Drug and Alcohol Abuse instead of Likud MK Boaz Bismuth.