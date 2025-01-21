Who is Shlomo Mantzur, one of the hostages kidnapped from Kibbutz Kissufim, set to be released?

At 86 years old, Shlomo Mantzur is the oldest hostage currently in Hamas captivity. He was abducted from his home on October 7 in front of his wife and driven to Gaza in his own car by Hamas terrorists.

Mantzur immigrated to Israel as a child with his family after surviving the Farhud massacre in Baghdad, Iraq, in 1941.

Mantzur’s kibbutz, Kissufim, held a ceremony on the anniversary of October 7, paying tribute to those who had been killed or taken hostage. During the ceremony, the kibbutz members stated, “We are not speaking about him right now – we are speaking directly to him.”

A recurring theme in the ceremony and the ethos of Kissufim lies in its name, which means “to miss” or “to long for.”

A member of Kibbutz Kissufim looking at pictures of those lost on October 7, 2023; October 2024. (credit: Friends of Kissufim)

Health concerns

At the time of his capture on October 7, Mantzur weighed just over 120 pounds, causing extra concern for his health in captivity. Hostages who have since been released have spoken about the difficult conditions in Gaza, including the lack of food.

Understandably, this has caused many to wonder what his condition will be like upon his return to Israel.

In an interview with the Jewish News, Mantzur’s granddaughter, Noam Safir, said, “He is the glue of our family. We just want him home.”