The family of Shlomo Mansour, an 86-year-old who is currently the oldest hostage held in Hamas captivity, distributed meals in his honor for International Holocaust Day, according to Israeli media.

Mansour survived the Farhud in Baghdad, Iraq in 1941. He later resettled in Israel, where he was kidnapped and taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

His family joined the organization "Living with Dignity" and several other volunteers to pack around 2,000 meals for Israel-based Holocaust survivors.

The meals were packed in Mansour's honor, with his family and volunteers calling for his immediate return from Hamas captivity. A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Immediate concerns for health of Gaza captives

Shlomo was kidnapped to Gaza in front of his wife, and when he weighed only 123 pounds.

Abductees who have returned from captivity spoke of very difficult conditions and lack of food, causing additional concerns for Mansour and others in captivity.