Who will replace Herzi Halevi as new IDF chief of staff?

Eyal Zamir, who currently serves as Defense Ministry Director-General, is the lead candidate to replace IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, who announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Halevi announced his resignation in a letter sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday, keeping his promise that he would take responsibility for the failure in the October 7 massacre.

Zamir, a former deputy IDF chief who came in second place to Halevi during the last race for IDF chief, was also the favored candidate of Netanyahu at the time.

However, at that point, Yair Lapid was the prime minister, and then defense minister Benny Gantz made the call to appoint Halevi.

Another top candidate is outgoing deputy IDF chief Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, who did not get along with Halevi and was closer to Halevi's predecessor, Aviv Kohavi. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi praises the bravery of troops fighting in Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Another possible candidate

Yet another possible candidate is IDF Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon has been viewed as very successful but has also been a major general for less time than Zamir and Baram.

It was unclear what the impact of Halevi's decision would be on whether IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari would remain at his post, being closely associated with Halevi.

Hagari has indicated he will remain in his post if Halevi's successor requests it.