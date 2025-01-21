Jerusalem man arrested after mother reports his threat to carry out terror attack

The Jerusalem Police announced Tuesday that it had arrested a man in his twenties from the Old City after receiving a report from his mother about his threat to carry out a terrorist attack in the near future, while his whereabouts were unknown.

Following a swift investigation, the man was located in a store near the Lions' Gate, where he was finally arrested.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he had sent a message to his sister several days ago in which he said: "I am going to carry out an attack," and added, "I have repented now, and I am praying in the Al Aqsa Mosque.”

The Israel Police Arabic Facebook page uploaded a screenshot of the message, in which he accused his mother of mistreating him and kicking him out of his home. The message read:

“Good morning, how are you? Tell my mother… that I am going to carry out an attack and hurt all of you, I swear to Allah that I will destroy all of you. By Allah, I will do it.” Screenshot from the Israel Police Arabic facebook page of a man threatening a terrorist attack. (credit: Israel Police Facebook (screenshot))

Indictment filed

An Israeli court extended the man’s detention and an indictment was filed against him with a request to extend his detention until the end of the legal proceedings.

Dean Elsdunne, international spokesperson of the Israel Police, commented to the Jerusalem Post:

“The arrest of this individual serves as a critical example of our proactive law enforcement and commitment to protecting the public.

“The Israel Police acted swiftly in response to the threat posed by the suspect and his disturbing messages, ensuring that potential harm to the public was averted.

In this instance, the suspect's mother played a key role by reporting the threat, which enabled our officers to take immediate action. While the Israel Police are always actively monitoring and responding to potential threats, early intervention from the public, as seen here, can be crucial in preventing tragic events. We encourage families and communities to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or threats, as such cooperation strengthens our efforts to ensure the safety of us all."

The police’s Arabic Facebook page also added:

“The police will continue to use all available means to confront any threat to the security of citizens in Israel.”