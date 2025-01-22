Current winter is one of the most arid in recent years, data shows

Rainfall in Israel stands at only 60% of the average for this season, according to data published by the Water Authority on Wednesday.

In the South, only 30% of the regular average was recorded so far this period, ranking this winter as the second-lowest in terms of rainfall over the past seven years.

An increase was recorded, however, on the slopes of Mount Carmel, with rainfall measuring 120% of the multi-year average.

At the Nahal Taninim station, 540 mm of rain has already been measured, exceeding the annual average for this area.

In the Kinneret area, just 50% of the annual average of rainfall was recorded, and in western Galilee, 70%.

Water level of the Kinneret

The water level of the Kinneret currently stands at -211.26 meters, which is 20 cm lower compared to the same period last year.

Since October, the level has dropped by approximately 38 cm. However, from the minimum recorded in mid-December, there has been a rise of 14 cm.