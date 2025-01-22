A night of hope for injured IDF heroes - concert review

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) hosted an event to honor IDF soldiers injured at war since October 7th, on Tuesday night,

The concert took place at Reading 3 in the Tel Aviv Port, providing a vibrant and lively atmosphere for all those who attended. Filled with music, dancing and an abundance of food and drinks, KKL-JNF managed to set the stage for a night of hope and joy in the midst of so much pain and loss.

The event, hosted by model and activist, Nataly Dadon, boasted a star-studded lineup of musicians and included performances by Subliminal, Eliad and Itai Levy.

The acts were intimate and interactive, with the performers taking song requests, holding up banners of fallen soldiers and wearing military berets handed to them throughout the show.

Some of the performers also stepped into the crowd and invited audience members onto the stage to join them as they sang. Eliad called out to the crowd, “Let everyone come home in peace! The nation of Israel lives!” as he performed his hit song “Tamid Halamti.” PERFORMING FOR IDF vets at Reading 3. (credit: Alex Kolomoisky)

Rafael, a soldier from the Golan unit who was recently wounded in Gaza said “I think this can cheer up the soldiers and it’s a great idea,” but added that “this place isn’t very accessible for disabled wheelchairs.” The venue has limited accessibility options for disabled individuals.

Supporting Israel throughout the war

Since 1901, KKL-JNF has worked to bolster the development of Zionism in Israel. Through ecological projects, social events and education projects, KKL- JNF has served as a pillar of strength for the nation of Israel throughout the war.

With two terror attacks occurring in Central Tel Aviv within the past week and Israelis anxiously awaiting the return of the remaining hostages held in captivity in Gaza, events like this are pivotal in boosting morale and demonstrating the strength and resilience of the Israeli people.