Moments of excitement and anticipation: At Beilinson Hospital, part of the Clalit Health Services, preparations are at their peak for welcoming released hostages to the private and secure Beilinson-Schneider complex.

Alongside the excitement, there is a profound commitment to providing them with the best possible conditions – medically, emotionally, and for their families.

21 High-Quality Rooms in a Relaxing Atmosphere:

The new complex has been meticulously designed down to the smallest detail. It features 21 spacious and luxurious rooms with a calming atmosphere, equipped with everything needed – from soft clothing and bedding, cozy blankets, and slippers to mini-fridges, potted plants, recovery teddy bears, and even phone chargers.

A private dining table allows for intimate meals with family members. Additional services such as beauty treatments, manicures, pedicures, and Integrative medicine will also be offered in the department.

Connected to the Heart and Family:

Each returnee will have an adjacent room for their family, ensuring a sense of closeness and support during these emotional moments. From the spacious lobby of the complex, families will be able to watch the helicopter landing that brings their loved ones just steps away from the hospital. Beilinson Hospital from the Clalit Health Services prepares to welcome more released hostages. (credit: Courtesy)

Gourmet Nutrition with Careful Attention:

The returnees will enjoy a gourmet menu tailored to their nutritional needs. The food, crafted by chefs and dietitians, will combine rich flavors with health benefits to help restore their strength.

Personal Staff and Wholehearted Support:

Each returnee will be accompanied by a dedicated medical team – including a doctor, nurse, social worker, and mental health professional from the Geha Mental Health Center of the Clalit Health Services – ensuring comprehensive care. The team will support them throughout the process alongside additional treatments such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and dental care.

Our Vision – Soulful Medicine:

Dr. Lena Koren Feldman, Director of Beilinson Hospital, shared: “These days we feel a sense of mission. We made sure to create a place that provides security and peace of mind alongside top-level medical care. We wanted the returnees to feel at home, surrounded by warmth, privacy, and love".

Ready for Any Scenario:

Prof. Noa Eliakim-Raz, Head of the Beilinson Returnees Ward, added: “We know how complex this process will be for each individual. We’ve learned from past experiences and prepared ourselves to handle any situation. These returning hostages are true heroes, and we are here to accompany them step by step, restoring their strength, hope, and health".

The new complex is more than just a medical facility – it is a place of hope, healing, and renewal. In today’s Israel, this is another moment where hearts swell with pride as we prepare to welcome the returnees with love and open arms.