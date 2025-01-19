Women to lead medical care for hostages released from Hamas captivity

Hospitals like Sheba Medical Center, Beilinson, and Ichilov will have women lead the medical teams caring for returned hostages.

In preparation for the sensitive treatment of hostages freed after prolonged captivity under harsh conditions, hospitals have spent weeks devising strategies to address both physical and emotional needs. Based on prior experiences, the hospitals have realized that having a woman lead the medical care efforts has numerous positive benefits.

This decision is rooted in feedback from previously released hostages. Many described how female staff “significantly eased their emotional recovery.” After enduring over a year in environments dominated by male terrorists and intimidating guards, they found that female-led teams provided a sense of safety and encouraged cooperation.

The new protocol ensures that female medical teams will oversee all treatments whenever possible. Male doctors will only be involved in essential cases and will always be accompanied by a nurse. This approach underscores the profound psychological impact of trauma, influencing team composition and physical infrastructure.

Upon their arrival at Sheba Medical Center, the first three returning hostages will undergo comprehensive medical evaluations, including vital sign assessments, blood tests, and imaging procedures such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and gynecological evaluations for women. Families of freed hostages will have a waiting room adjacent to where their loved ones are receiving treatment.

Psychological care

Following physical exams, the focus shifts to psychological treatment. Therapists trained to address challenges such as heightened sensitivity to light, noise, and male presence will adopt a gradual, cautious approach. The process emphasizes clear communication and boundaries to provide a sense of control and security for the hostages.

Treatment will include private sessions with psychologists and psychiatrists, employing advanced techniques such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) to process trauma. Complementary therapies, including art and movement therapy, will also be offered to provide emotional outlets.

Long-term support

Beyond immediate medical and psychological care, released hostages face the challenge of reintegration into daily life. Hospitals will provide close support during reunions with families and communities, focusing on rebuilding self-confidence and enabling a seamless return to normalcy.