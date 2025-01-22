'Flooded with Iranian weapons': Former Shin Bet official addresses situation in West Bank

The northern West Bank is replete with Iranian weapons, former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official Yossi Amrosi told Radio 103FM on Wednesday.

While "on the surface," Operation Iron Wall "seems similar to its predecessors," Amrosi noted the importance of the operation.

"The northern West Bank is flooded with Iranian weapons," he said, adding, "Attacks need to be thwarted, and sometimes more intensive operations are required."

"If Hamas in the West Bank had the same tools as the terror group in the Gaza Strip, what happened in Kfar Aza on October 7 could have happened in Kfar Saba," he added.

He further suggested various ways in which the IDF's combat tactics from the Gaza Strip could be implemented in military operations in the northern West Bank.

According to him, security forces should consider "evacuating the population from a specific area and conducting house-to-house operations until the last terrorist is reached."

IDF troops carry out operations in Jenin in the West Bank. January 22, 2025. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Inspiring future terror

He warned that the release of terrorists as part of the hostage deal would have a moral impact that could encourage acts of terror in the area.

"[Senior Fatah terrorist] Zakaria Zubeidi is supposed to return to Jenin," the former Shin Bet official noted, adding, "Attacks could be carried out solely based on such releases."

In this regard, he said the IDF and Shin Bet should operate with full force. He further asserted that if the terrorists "return to their activities, they must be neutralized—either eliminated or arrested."