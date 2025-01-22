AG – Defense Minister’s ‘principles’ for haredi IDF draft do not meet constitutional standards

Defense Minister Israel Katz’s principles for a new haredi IDF draft bill do not meet constitutional standards of equality, Deputy Attorney General Dr. Gil Limon said during a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) meeting on Wednesday morning.

Katz presented the principles over two meetings in the FADC, the second of which was held on Monday. According to his principles, the number of haredim serving in the IDF per year would jump to 4,800 in 2025, 5,700 in 2026, and would steadily reach 50% eligibility by 2032 – the seventh year of the bill’s implementation.

Katz said that contrary to reports that the bill is weak on enforcement, it includes financial sanctions against any yeshiva that does not meet its quota and against men who are issued draft orders but do not show up.

He added that the personal sanctions cancel preschool subsidies, a move that is currently in legal disputes and waiting for either the High Court of Justice or the government to resolve, given the court’s February deadline for freezing such funding.

Katz claimed in the plenum later on Tuesday that he had begun work on formulating a bill together with the defense ministry's legal advisor, but that the attorney general had ordered the legal advisor to cease the cooperation. The legal advisor complied, as she is professionally subject to the attorney general. Katz gave this as the reason that brought "principles" to the committee, as opposed to actual legislation.

Legal exemption expired

Limon pointed out that the basis for the discussion was the fact that the legal exemption from IDF service for yeshiva students expired at the end of June 2023, and the fact that the High Court of Justice ruled in a unanimous 9-0 decision in June 2024 that there was no longer a legal basis to avoid drafting them.

According to Limon, the High Court ruling has three components – a general draft duty that applied to all Israeli citizens equally; a legal requirement that the IDF equally enforce draft orders that were sent out; and a prohibition on the government to continue providing subsidies for yeshiva study to students who were ignoring draft orders.

According to Limon, Katz’s principles will give an exemption to a majority of haredi yeshiva students while erasing the individual responsibility of each haredi to report for military service. These were “very significant privileges” not awarded to the general public, Limon said. In addition, the extent of the haredi draft that Katz presented did not meet the IDF’s needs, and the gradual increase in numbers did not meet long-term personnel requirements. Limon added that Katz’s principles did not guarantee a “significant change in the reality on the ground” than prior bills that either failed or were struck down as unconstitutional.

In addition, Limon argued that there were procedural flaws in the legislative process, and therefore he did not commit that the attorney general’s office would defend the bill, even if its content did end up meeting constitutional standards. Limon reminded committee members that rather than initiate a new legislative process, the government decided to revive a bill proposal by the Bennett-Lapid government in 2022, which had already passed its first vote in the Knesset plenum. The government did this despite the AG deeming the procedure “not legally viable,” since the 2022 bill proposal was based on a different national security reality.

The head of the IDF's Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Dado Bar-Khalifa, attended the meeting on Tuesday morning, his first appearance in the committee since entering his position in November. He previously served as commander of the IDF's 36th Division, which took a central part in the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon.

Bar-Khalifa stressed that the IDF would act according to law and according to the directives of the political echelon, but was investing significant resources in order to be able to intake as many haredim as necessary. Echoing previous assessments, Bar-Khalifa said that in the short-term the IDF needed approximately 10,000 soldiers, between 6,000-7,000 of them combat soldiers and the rest “front-line” supporting soldiers, such as tank mechanics.

Bar-Khalifa admitted that “much more effective” sanctions were necessary in order to disincentivize draft evasion, which “met the individual” not just if the individual attempted to leave the country. He added that the price of the “burnout” effect on soldiers and reservists if no haredim joined the army was “clear and well known.”

Bar-Khalifa also differentiated between the “immediate” need to fill the ranks, which were clear from the “cemeteries and hospitals,” and longer-term personnel needs, which he said he would not expand upon in an open meeting.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report