Coalition strikes down bill proposal to form State Commission of Inquiry over Oct. 7

The coalition struck down a bill proposal by the opposition to form a State Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 Hamas massacre, following a stormy debate in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

The final tally was 53-45 against the proposal.

A State Commission of Inquiry is the most powerful probe in Israel's legal system, and the only type of probe that operates completely independent of the political echelon. Its members are appointed by the Chief Justice, and it has the power to subpoena witnesses and make personal recommendations regarding individuals.

The other types of probes are government-appointed and parliament-appointed inquiry committees.

However, the coalition has attempted to come up with an alternative committee, whose members will be appointed by the coalition and opposition. The opposition has flatly rejected such proposals.

Lack of public trust

The coalition has argued that there was a lack of public trust in the High Court, and therefore it should not be given the power to appoint the committee members.

However, recent polls have shown that approximately 70% of Israelis support a State Commission of Inquiry to investigate the massacre. A forum representing over 1,000 families of the massacre, called the October 7 Council, formed in recent months to demand a State Commission.

Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel, who responded to the proposal in the name of the government, confirmed that the government’s position was that Knesset, and not the Chief Justice, will form the commission of Inquiry, and that it will only form once the war is over.

The debate in the Knesset plenum involved prolonged shouting matches between coalition and opposition MKs. Opposition MKs shouted “shame”