Opposition proposes measure for national commission of inquiry into Oct. 7 massacre

Israel’s opposition on Wednesday initiated a largely symbolic vote calling on the government to form a national commission of inquiry into the October 7 Hamas massacre.

The proposal came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a press conference on Monday that “many civilians” opposed forming a national commission of inquiry despite recent polls showing a large majority in favor of the commission. It also came as Likud MK Ariel Kallner is preparing an alternative commission of inquiry, whose members will be appointed equally by the coalition and opposition.

MK Pnina Tameno-Shete (National Unity) authored the proposal, which was introduced as an “agenda proposal.” Agenda proposals enable MKs to raise general issues in the Knesset plenum. However, they are not laws and do not have any legislative ramifications, and the vote in the proposal is largely symbolic. If the vote passes, the Knesset will soon hold a more prolonged debate on the issue.

A National Committee of Inquiry is the most powerful probe in Israel's legal system and the only type of probe that operates completely independent of the political echelon.

The chief justice appoints its members, and it has the power to subpoena witnesses and make personal recommendations regarding individuals.

The other types of probes are government-appointed and parliament-appointed inquiry committees. Recent reports indicated that the government intended to form a new type of committee to investigate the Hamas massacre, whose members will be appointed equally by the coalition and opposition.

Petition by the Zulat Institute, Movement for Quality Government in Israel

Earlier on Wednesday, the High Court of Justice heard arguments in a petition by The Zulat Institute, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, and 86 former Knesset members to force the government to form the committee.

Another “agenda proposal,” titled “The essential and ongoing differences of opinion between the government and attorney general that prevent efficient cooperation," is set to be presented in the plenum on Wednesday by Likud MK Amichai Boaron. It is identical to one that Boaron brought last week, which the opposition struck down after conducting a parliamentary maneuver—its MKs all entered the plenum just before the vote, taking the coalition by surprise.

The government has begun a move to fire the attorney general, a central gatekeeper who has repeatedly prevented the government from acting illegally. Ministers and coalition members have accused the attorney general of intentionally opposing many of their proposals to eventually bring down the government. No minister or coalition member has provided proof of this claim.

Some 13 ministers have already signed a letter in support of initiating the process to remove Baharav-Miara. The move would need 17 signatures, a majority of the government, to proceed.