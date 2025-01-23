Doron Steinbrecher's sister: "My ray of sunshine has returned to me"

"After 471 days of hell - my ray of sunshine has returned to me," the sister of released hostage Doron Steinbrecher, who returned on Sunday from Hamas captivity, wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Yamit Steinbrecher thanked everyone who supported her during the days her sister was captive in Gaza, and called for continuing the fight to return the kidnapped.

"You were my air when I could no longer breathe," she wrote. "We are so privileged to have Doron back. But there are other families waiting. Come out. Support. It's not over until everyone is back."

On Sunday, after 471 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, Steinbrecher, along with Emily Damari and Romi Gonen, returned to Israel as part of the first phase of the hostage deal. The women arrived at the hospital after meeting with their mothers at the reunion location in Re'im. After this, they were escorted to Israel by an elite IDF unit and Shin Bet. Doron Steinbrecher is reunited with her mother Simona. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On the day of her release, Doron Steinbracher's family said: "After 471 difficult days, our beloved Doron is back in our arms."

The people of Israel

"We want to thank from the bottom of our hearts everyone who supported and accompanied us along the way. Special thanks to the people of Israel for the warm embrace, the unwavering support and the strength you gave us in the most difficult moments. Thank you also to President Trump for his involvement and support, which were very meaningful to us."

"Our heroic Doron, who survived 471 days in the Hamas dungeons, begins her rehabilitation journey today. We will continue to stand by all the families and do everything we can until all their loved ones return home."