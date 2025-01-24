Hamas may exploit humanitarian aid to ready for second round of fighting, IDF fears

The IDF is concerned that Hamas will attempt to exploit the large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries coming into Gaza to smuggle ammunition and technological equipment to gear up for another round of fighting against the IDF.

Hamas has managed to preserve part of its infrastructure in the Gaza Strip as it readies itself for this additional round of armed confrontations, according to reports.

This is in spite of the IDF's destruction of key underground systems belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations.

The Southern Command has begun to enhance readiness across several domains, including target banks, intelligence gathering, and maintenance of tanks and other vehicles that have not undergone replacements or inspections due to ongoing combat operations.

In accordance with directives from the political echelon and in coordination with the IDF Operations Directorate, Military Intelligence Directorate, and the Israel Air Force, Southern Command head Major-General Yaron Finkleman also instructed the planning of the next phases of the fighting in various areas of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian Hamas terrorists parade as they prepare to hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, to the Red Cross as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, January 19, 2025. (credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

The IDF estimates that the ceasefire will hold with backing from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

However, according to directives from the Southern Command chief, preparations are underway for the possibility that the process could collapse, requiring the IDF to quickly resume combat operations.

The IDF has also accelerated its efforts to fortify the buffer zone, creating defensive positions, firing walls, and preparing for the construction of new outposts.

'Situation is different'

"Our goal is for Israeli civilians living near the border [with Gaza] to open their windows and see IDF soldiers protecting them," said a source in the Southern Command.

The source added, "Hamas identified our vulnerabilities before October 7 and exploited them to the fullest. The situation is different now."

According to the source, the military has "forced Hamas into guerrilla tactics. These are also challenging, but we are prepared for any scenario, including surprises."