Families of first hostages freed in deal celebrate Shabbat first time since their release

The families of the hostages released in the first week of the ceasefire deal celebrated Shabbat on Friday night, reunited for the first time since their abduction.

The hostages, 28-year-old Emily Damari, 23-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, were held captive by Hamas for over 67 weeks.

The family of Romi said, "There's still a long way to go - we expect the Israeli government to continue to fulfill all the steps to return all the kidnapped men and women."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum put out a video of the family on Friday night, where they said that "in a few minutes, we will hold a Kiddush with our dear Romi for the first time in 67 weeks.

"We expect the Israeli government to continue to carry out all the steps to return all the hostages. To the people of Israel, we want to say thank you for being with us, thank you for being strong and moral."

Family of Romi Gonen says they expect the Israeli government to follow through with the hostage deal before celebrating their first Shabbat with Romi in over 67 weeks (Credit: Hostages Family Forum)

Bringing the hostages home

"This is our first Friday with Doron after 67 Fridays. This joy will only multiply when all the hostages return home," Doron's family wrote in a statement.

"We have this mission to reach all the rallies that are taking place across the country and create a momentum that will bring everyone home," they added.

The Steinbrecher family encouraged people to attend public rallies advocating for further hostage deals to see the return of every captive in Gaza.

"We will continue to fight until the last hostage is returned. Do not stop and continue to be in the fight wherever you are until the last one comes home," they said.