Knesset committee readies bill which would grant quasi-total immunity to MKs

The Knesset committee began preparing for the first reading of a bill that would grant quasi-total immunity to MKs.

While under Israeli law, MKs are given immunity for actions or statements made in the framework of their public service; investigations can be opened into MKs if approved by the Attorney General.

The bill, proposed by Likud MK Tally Gotliv, allows for the lifting of criminal immunity given to MKs with the approval of a 90-MK majority.

This would bar law enforcement officials from opening investigations into MKs, except for charges relating to corruption.

Gotliv proposed the bill following charges filed against her by protest leader Shikma Bressler after the MK revealed in the Knesset that Bressler's husband worked for the Shin Bet and accused him of playing a part in the October 7 Hamas massacre.

"My proposal states that instead of someone claiming that an act by an MK was not performed as part of their duties, who will decide on this? The law enforcement authority? Judges? No. The Knesset plenum will decide," the author of the bill said.

"The proposal does not turn the Knesset into a haven for criminals," she noted.

The legal adviser to the committee addressed the difficulties proposed in the bill. She noted that the by "tipping the scales" in favor of MKs protection would undermine "the principle of equality before the law."

"The proposed arrangement could make it difficult, if not impossible, to pursue legal proceedings against MKs, regardless of whether the prohibited actions are related to the performance of their duties," she noted.

'Revision of the institution of immunity'

The deputy to the Attorney General also noted the problematic aspects of the bill.

"In many instances where MKs were required to deliberate on matters concerning themselves, a public committee was established to examine the issue independently of political considerations," she stated.

"This proposed law represents a revision of the institution of immunity. The practical outcome of the mechanism in the proposal is that MKs would be shielded from civil lawsuits and investigations."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.