The Iranians will return: Former Northern Project Coordinator slams 'bad' Lebanon ceasefire

Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer “Chayni” Marom, who served until recently as the Northern Project Coordinator, slammed the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement in an interview with Radio 104.5FM on Wednesday.

"This agreement is bad. It will not change the reality on the ground; what happened is that we agreed to the ceasefire under American pressure," Marom asserted.

With regard to the Islamic Republic's designs in the region, Marom affirmed, "The Iranians are very patient people who build strategies decades ahead.

"Take note that since the ceasefire, we have struck across Lebanon, and they have not responded because they have a goal—which is for us to withdraw. They have an American guarantee, and once we withdraw, they will return in a 'slow crawl' within a year or two," he added.

The former project coordinator stated Israel needed to assert its control in some areas in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

"We need to tell them: 'From now on, we will be in control of areas in southern Lebanon. We are currently overseeing this area—if you can come up with something better, go ahead."

Marom addressed Israel's lack of choice in the face of US President Donald Trump's wish to "bring this event to an end."

According to him, following February 18, the date to which the ceasefire has been extended, Israel "must establish the best possible monitoring mechanism in coordination with the Americans to prevent smuggling and, secondly, to prevent Hezbollah terrorists from infiltrating into Israel."

Criticizing the Lebanese military

He also criticized the Lebanese military as "a bad thing," adding, "They cannot do the job."

"Therefore, in agreement with the Americans, we need to reach a situation where additional international forces are brought in to assist the Lebanese army. Secondly, I think we need to reach an understanding with the Americans that the operational pattern changes—every violation will be met with a response," he emphasized.