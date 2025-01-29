Katz: IDF to remain in Jenin even after operation

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday potentially signaled a decades-long change in policy saying that the IDF would remain in Jenin even after the current 8-day long operation ends, giving no withdrawal date.

Generally, since the Second Intifada of 2000-2005, the IDF has not stationed troops for any extended period within major Palestinian cities like Jenin.

Rather, the IDF has carried out several multi-day operations in Jenin since mid-2023, but has always completely withdrawn its forces afterwards.

If IDF troops were to stay in Jenin indefinitely, there could be wider diplomatic consequences, both with the Palestinian Authority, Western allies, and moderate Sunni Middle Eastern allies.

It is also unclear if such a longer stay would mean the IDF taking on additional responsibilities for managing Jenin, given that the PA might refuse to carry out certain services while IDF troops remain there. IDF troops operate in Jenin, West Bank. January 24, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Regarding the PA, Katz seemed to indirectly threaten its continued existence due to the PA's ongoing program of providing financial benefits to certain terrorists and their families, which Israel defines as "pay for slay."

Katz suggested that the PA also is failing completely to fight terror in the West Bank.

Despite Katz's comments, top IDF officials in the West Bank, in other parts of the military, and the Shin bet have given the PA credit for improving in its crackdown in recent months on terror in the West Bank generally, and in Jenin specifically.

In fact, prior to the IDF operation on January 21, the PA spent around six weeks cracking down on terror in Jenin, including in its refugee camp.

And when the IDF went into Jenin, videos on social media seemed to show clear and direct coordination between PA forces leaving and IDF forces entering.

Partial credit to the PA?

None of the Israeli defense establishment would say that the PA has done enough to fight terror in the West Bank, but all of those whom The Jerusalem Post has heard from would give the PA significant partial credit, as opposed to Katz's critique.

Until he was fired in early November, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, who generally did not like the PA, still gave it partial credit for working with Israel against terror in the West Bank.

Katz's broadside against the PA also came as there is increased pressure from the West and Sunni allies on Israel to allow the PA to return to operating in Gaza as part of a broader deal regarding Gaza's post-war future and normalization between Israel and the Saudis.

To date, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed allowing the PA to regain a foothold in Gaza - this with the background of the Hamas coup against the PA in Gaza in 2007.