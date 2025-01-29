Knesset committee changes definition of rape to protect men

The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved for first vote Tuesday a bill that would redefine rape as any penetration of a man or woman's reproductive organ by an object or reproductive organ.

This would correct legislation which currently defines rape as the non-consensual penetration of a woman, and leaves sex crimes against men under the heading of sodomy.

"I am a victim of rape, not sodomy - [which is] whitewashed words to me," Adiel - a male rape victim told the committee. "I lived in guilt and shame, and beyond this as a man," he added.

Fixing the law is not only a historic correction, it is "incredibly healing," he added, thanking the committee.

Yaakov, another male victim of rape also told the committee that the correction was healing for him "and for many other victims."

He told the committee that when he went to police to file a complaint about being raped he was asked by the officer if he "enjoyed" it.

"The reason he asked was because in his head there was no awareness that I was a rape victim. He has all kinds of other whitewashed words," he said.

The law was put forward by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who also included in the bill the renaming of "consensual forbidden relations" as "forbidden penetration," in order to emphasize that the act is not consensual.

'We see all victims and recognize their pain'

The law would "correct a deep wrong that has lasted for years," said Son Har-Melech. "The correction is symbolic, but will impact anyone who deals with the topic - investigators, prosecutors, judges; and send a clear message to all Israeli society - we see all victims and recognize their pain."

Yael Sherer, the head of Israel's Lobby to Combat Sexual Violence welcomed the approval, saying that "The State of Israel is on its way to correcting a historical injustice, and this is not just a semantic change."

"The difficulty in defining acts of rape against men caused disreguared and challanges securing convictions, exposed the victims and caused moral stigmatization with the outdated term 'sodomy.'"

"Combining the crimes under one definition is expected to advance important social recognition and advance the treatment of sex offenses against men."