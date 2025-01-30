Israel Air Force destroys armed terrorist cell in Tubas, West Bank

The Israel Air Force struck an armed terrorist cell in Tubas, located in the West Bank, as part of an operation in the area, the IDF announced on Wednesday evening.

According to the IDF, the operation was guided by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence to target the terrorists.

Subsequently, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike killed at least ten Palestinians in the Tubas area.

The Red Cresent initially stated that there was a death toll of at least three Palestinians in Tubas and added that there were also multiple reports of people wounded.

IDF operates in the West Bank published January 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Counterterrorism operations in the West Bank

In further IDF activity in the West Bank, the home of the terrorist who killed Stf.-Sgt. (res.) Elchanan Ariel Klein and wounded four Border Police officers were demolished during a joint counterterrorism operation on Tuesday night.

The IDF said the operation was conducted by the Shin Bet and Border Police.

The terrorist was part of the terror cell that committed the attack on Stf.-Sgt. Klein on November 2, 2023.